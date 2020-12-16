Justices turn down request to replace Abu-Jamal prosecutors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania high court decision means Philadelphia city prosecutors can continue to handle the appeals of Mumia Abu-Jamal despite opposition from the widow of the city police officer Abu-Jamal was convicted of killing. The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday against the request by Maureen Faulkner, the widow of slain Officer Daniel Faulkner, to disqualify the city district attorney’s office from continuing to work on the matter. She sought to have the attorney general’s office appointed to take over the prosecution. Maureen Faulkner argued that District Attorney Larry Krasner and his aides have links to Abu-Jamal’s case that should have disqualified them. Krasner, a Democrat, has denied any substantial conflict exists.