Listed here: Business, public places closings & service changes

Listed here: Business, public places closings & service changesUpdated
(WBNG) -- Several inches of snow are expected in our area as a powerful winter storm moves northeast.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has placed the area in a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. For the latest on the forecast, click here.
Posted below are businesses and public places that are closing due to the storm. Service changes are also listed.
If you have a businesses that is closing for the snow, please email news@wbng.com. 12 News will try to get your business onto the listing as soon as possible.
Closings:
- American Family Fitness -- Closing at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Reopens 8 a.m. Thursday.
- Binghamton refuse collection -- West Side refuse and recycling collection will be on Friday. No changes to East Side collection.
- Broome County COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site -- Closing at 5 p.m.
- Endicott refuse collection -- Thursday garbage collection moved to Friday
- Tioga County Offices -- Reopens 10 a.m. Thursday
- Vestal Public Library -- Closed at noon. Reopening time is pending the weather.