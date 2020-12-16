Listed here: Johnson City emergency snow routes, free parking spots

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City officials are asking residents to remove their vehicles off emergency snow routes so plows may have access to the roads.

Parking is not allowed on the following roads:

Ackely Avenue

Baldwin Street

Burbank Avenue

Floral Avenue

Grand Avenue

Harry L Drive

Lester Avenue

Oakdale Road

Robinson Hill Road

The city is allowing parking in the following Johnson City municipality parking lots for free through Dec. 18.

Municipal lot between Broad Street and Willow Street

Municipal lot at Village Hall

Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the police station

Municipal lot at Main Street & Arch Street (Isabell Lot)

Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park & Boland Park

JC Senior Center on Brocton Street

