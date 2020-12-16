Listed here: Johnson City emergency snow routes, free parking spots

Listed here: Johnson City emergency snow routes, free parking spotsNew
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City officials are asking residents to remove their vehicles off emergency snow routes so plows may have access to the roads.
Parking is not allowed on the following roads:
- Ackely Avenue
- Baldwin Street
- Burbank Avenue
- Floral Avenue
- Grand Avenue
- Harry L Drive
- Lester Avenue
- Oakdale Road
- Robinson Hill Road
The city is allowing parking in the following Johnson City municipality parking lots for free through Dec. 18.
- Municipal lot between Broad Street and Willow Street
- Municipal lot at Village Hall
- Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the police station
- Municipal lot at Main Street & Arch Street (Isabell Lot)
- Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park & Boland Park
- JC Senior Center on Brocton Street
