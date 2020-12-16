Skip to Content

Listed here: Johnson City emergency snow routes, free parking spots

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City officials are asking residents to remove their vehicles off emergency snow routes so plows may have access to the roads.

Parking is not allowed on the following roads:

  • Ackely Avenue
  • Baldwin Street
  • Burbank Avenue
  • Floral Avenue
  • Grand Avenue
  • Harry L Drive
  • Lester Avenue
  • Oakdale Road
  • Robinson Hill Road

The city is allowing parking in the following Johnson City municipality parking lots for free through Dec. 18.

  • Municipal lot between Broad Street and Willow Street
  • Municipal lot at Village Hall
  • Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the police station
  • Municipal lot at Main Street & Arch Street (Isabell Lot)
  • Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park & Boland Park
  • JC Senior Center on Brocton Street

