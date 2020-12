PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tre Mitchell had a career-high 37 points as UMass beat La Salle 85-66 in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams. Mitchell made 13 of 17 shots. Carl Pierre had 14 points for UMass. Noah Fernandes added 11 points, nine assists and five steals. Cairo McCrory had nine rebounds. David Beatty had 17 points for the Explorers. Christian Ray added eight rebounds.