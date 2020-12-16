Nigerians anxious after 330 boys kidnapped by extremists

KANKARA, Nigeria (AP) — Anxiety has overwhelmed many parents in Nigeria’s northern village of Kankara who await word on their sons who are among the more than 330 kidnapped by extremists from a government boys’ school. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara. Hundreds of other students managed to escape by jumping the fence during the extremists’ attack or by fleeing as they were taken into the nearby forest. According to a video released by the SITE Intelligence Group, Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau claimed responsibility for the attack and said the group kidnapped the boys from the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic.