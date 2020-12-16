Heavy snow continues through tonight

TONIGHT: HEAVY Snow continuing. 100%. Snowfall rates of 1-3" per hour likely especially after 10PM. Travel will be difficult. Snowfall accumulations of 10-15 inches. Low of 15 (13-20). Winds out of the east at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Moderate to heavy snow early. 100%. Snow willl begin to taper off during the late morning hours. An additional 1-4 inches of snowfall is possible. High of 27 (24-30). Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and frigid. Low of 14 (9-15). Winds light and variable.

Forecast Discussion

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR ENTIRE AREA.

Snow has already started falling across the area and will continue overnight. The heaviest snowfall will occur through the overnight, leading to extremely dangerous travel conditions. We could see snowfall rates up to 2 to 3 inches per hour. Snowfall totals in and around Binghamton will fall within the 14-20” range. Wind speeds tonight will be from the east at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph, which could result in blowing/drifting snow. Temperatures will remain in the teens overnight.

Snow will start to taper off by around noon on Thursday. The rest of the day on Thursday will be quiet, cold, and breezy. We stay quiet through Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The next chance for some rain and snow showers comes on Sunday. Monday is officially the first day of winter! We will see temperatures in the 30s through Wednesday.