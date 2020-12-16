Snow is (almost) here!

Winter Storm Warning for the entire area from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow. 0-3” 90% High 26 (24-28) Wind SE becoming E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow, heavy at times. 2-20” Low 16 (12-18) Wind E becoming NE 10-15 G 20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 0-2” 80% High 26 (22-28) Wind N 5-10 mph

Two lows, one over the northern Gulf of Mexico, the other near coastal South Carolina, will merge and give us snow Wednesday and into Thursday. This will be our first major snow maker of the season. There could be a wide range with anywhere from 2-20” expected. Snowfall rates of .50 to 2” per hour are possible.

After the midweek snow, we'll be quiet Friday and Saturday. We will be cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A cold front will give us clouds and mixed showers Sunday. Winter arrives Monday with seasonable temperatures. We'll have clouds and snow showers Tuesday.

