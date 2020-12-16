Speed limits reduced, some vehicles barred from PA highways due to storm

Speed limits reduced, some vehicles barred from PA highways due to stormNew
(WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reducing speed limits and restricting certain vehicles from some highways in the northeastern parts of the state as a significant snowstorm moves northeast.
The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph and the following highways are restricted, as part of Level One of the states' Weather-Event Restriction plan:
- All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81
- All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80
- All eastbound and westbound Interstate 84
- All northbound and southbound Interstate 380
Under these restricted highways, the following vehicles are not permitted, per PennDOT.
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
- Motorcycles
PennDOT says it is monitoring the road conditions and will lift the restrictions accordingly.