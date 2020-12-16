Speed limits reduced, some vehicles barred from PA highways due to storm

(WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reducing speed limits and restricting certain vehicles from some highways in the northeastern parts of the state as a significant snowstorm moves northeast.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph and the following highways are restricted, as part of Level One of the states' Weather-Event Restriction plan:

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80

All eastbound and westbound Interstate 84

All northbound and southbound Interstate 380

Under these restricted highways, the following vehicles are not permitted, per PennDOT.

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

Motorcycles

PennDOT says it is monitoring the road conditions and will lift the restrictions accordingly.