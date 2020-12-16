Skip to Content

Speed limits reduced, some vehicles barred from PA highways due to storm

New
5:14 pm Top Stories
snow on road 2

(WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reducing speed limits and restricting certain vehicles from some highways in the northeastern parts of the state as a significant snowstorm moves northeast.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph and the following highways are restricted, as part of Level One of the states' Weather-Event Restriction plan:

  • All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81
  • All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80
  • All eastbound and westbound Interstate 84
  • All northbound and southbound Interstate 380

Under these restricted highways, the following vehicles are not permitted, per PennDOT.

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
  • Motorcycles

PennDOT says it is monitoring the road conditions and will lift the restrictions accordingly.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

More Stories

Skip to content