Time to dust off those winter driving skills

(WBNG) -- With the first significant snowfall of the season falling today, it's time to ditch those summer driving habits.

Warren Rogers of the Southern Tier School of Driving says the first snowfall of the year brings the added risk of many drivers still driving as if it's summer.

"Your muscle memory is built up for summer driving now all of the sudden you have snow," he said. "We don't increase following distance like we should, slow down like we should. Rule of thumb is you should be going about half of what you'd normally be going."

He says it's also important to make sure you have tires that are well equipped for winter driving.

If you are driving and start to skid, he says it's important not to brake hard. He says if you have anti lock brakes, you can get away with a little bit more but still don't slam on them.

When it comes to steering, if you start to skid he says it's important to keep your steering wheel pointed in the direction you're trying to go, don't panic and crank the wheel.

"You've got to get those wheels rolling and the best way to do that is to get them moving in the direction your car is moving, so basically the direction you are trying to drive."