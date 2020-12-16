TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer overturns on I-81 near New Milford

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA (WBNG) -- Emergency responders are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in central Susquehanna County along Interstate 81.

According to a news release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restricted the northbound lane of I-81 less than half a mile south of Exit 223.

Moderate snow has been falling in northern Pennsylvania for several hours, and crews are working to clear the scene and reopen the highway.

PennDOT hopes to reopen the road by 8:00 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.