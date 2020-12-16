Trump voters accept Biden victory ‘with reservations’

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, President Donald Trump has been on a mission to convince his loyal base that his victory was stolen and the contest rigged. Polls show he’s had considerable success. But now that the Electoral College has formalized Joe Biden’s win and Republican officials, including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, are finally acknowledging him as president-elect, many Trump voters across the country seem to be doing the same. Interviews with voters, along with fresh surveys of Republicans, suggest their unfounded doubts about the integrity of the vote remain. But there is far less consensus on what should be done about it and whether to carry that resentment forward.