UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s planned easing of restrictions around family gatherings over Christmas across the U.K. looks set to be retained despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections that’s raised fears of another coronavirus surge in the new year. Criticism of the scheduled five-day easing, which would allow three households to form a Christmas bubble in, ratcheted higher with concerns voiced from across the political spectrum. Leaders from across the U.K. are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the planned Christmas easing. Government ministers, however, appeared to indicate there would be no changes beyond urging people to think carefully about their holiday plans.