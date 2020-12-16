Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches
with localized amounts over 24 inches in southeastern Bradford,
northern Wayne and southern Susquehanna counties.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening and
Thursday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour
are possible through the overnight. East to northeast winds at
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, especially at higher
elevations, may cause some blowing snow and isolated power
outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.
