Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches

with localized amounts over 24 inches in southeastern Bradford,

northern Wayne and southern Susquehanna counties.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening and

Thursday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour

are possible through the overnight. East to northeast winds at

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, especially at higher

elevations, may cause some blowing snow and isolated power

outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.

&&