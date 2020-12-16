Winter Storm Warning from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
16 inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening and Thursday
morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour
are possible late this afternoon through tonight. East to
northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, especially
at higher elevations, may cause some blowing snow and isolated
power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.
&&