Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions may impact the evening and Thursday morning

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are

possible this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

