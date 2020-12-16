Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions may impact the evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are
possible this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
