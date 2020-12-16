Winter Storm Warning from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
12 inches.
* WHERE…Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are
possible late this afternoon through tonight. East to northeast
winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, especially at
higher elevations, may cause some blowing snow and isolated
power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&