Winter Storm Warning from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to

12 inches.

* WHERE…Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and Thursday morning

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are

possible late this afternoon through tonight. East to northeast

winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, especially at

higher elevations, may cause some blowing snow and isolated

power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&