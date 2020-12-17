FDA plans to OK 2nd COVID-19 vaccine after panel endorsement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency is moving quickly to authorize a second COVID-19 vaccine. The statement late Thursday comes after a key advisory panel endorsed the vaccine from Moderna, paving the way for it to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign. The vaccination effort kicked off this week with a vaccine from Pfizer. A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. climb to new highs ahead of the holidays. Shots for now are being earmarked for health care workers and nursing home residents.