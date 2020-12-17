Calm after the historic storm

Winter Storm Warning for the entire area until 10 AM Thursday. *Winter Storm Warning for Tompkins County will expire at 7 AM.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 3-6” 80% High 26 (24-28) Wind NE becoming N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 14 (10-16) Wind N becoming NW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 28 (24-30) Wind NW 5-10 mph

As the strong low moves out, record setting snow will taper through the morning, leaving us with mostly cloud skies. With a north breeze, we'll have mostly cloudy skies and lows in the teens.

After the midweek snow, we'll be quiet Friday and Saturday. We will be cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

A cold front will give us clouds and mixed showers Sunday. Winter arrives Monday with seasonable temperatures. We'll have clouds and snow showers Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday.

