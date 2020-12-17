County orders travel ban as record-breaking snowstorm entraps Twin Tiers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar ordered an immediate travel ban Thursday morning for all local and county roads, as a record-breaking snowstorm continues. Chenango County also declared a state of emergency just after 5 a.m.

Some parts of the viewing area have received nearly three feet of snow since Wednesday afternoon.

Garnar's order came after nearly 34 inches of snow was reported at the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Nearly 32 inches of snow fell in Vestal.

According to a news release, the travel ban is in place in Broome County until "further notice". The order comes after the county executive declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Garnar's order allows only essential personnel travel for work.

Essential personnel includes:

Hospital and nursing home employees

Utility workers

Government employees who have been designated "essential"

Emergency vehicles

Fire apparatus and personnel

Law enforcement vehicles and personnel

Ambulances and personnel

Any vehicle or person en route or returning from a service that maintains services or restores loss of services that could do or threaten life or property

All Broome County facilities are closed Thursday.

Chenango County declared a state of emergency due to "the major winter storm currently impacting Chenango County", according to a news release. Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman Lawrence Wilcox also issued a travel ban.

“The County’s Emergency Management Office continues to monitor the storm closely and our public works crews and local police will make every effort to keep roads passable and safe, but we need all residents to stay

off the roads,” Wilcox said. “I encourage residents to check in on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens, to assist them with removal of the excessive snowfall.”

The storm isn't expected to move out until mid-morning Thursday.

