EU prolongs sanctions against Russia over Ukraine conflict

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is prolonging its economic sanctions against Russia for six months for the country’s failure to live up to its commitments to the peace agreement in Ukraine. The measures target Russia’s financial, energy and defense sectors. They’re part of a raft of sanctions the EU slapped on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, and are tied to respect of the 2015 Minsk peace deal. The EU Council says that “given that the Minsk agreements are not fully implemented by Russia, EU leaders unanimously took the political decision to roll-over the economic sanctions against Russia” at a summit last week. Thursday’s move means that the sanctions have been extended until July 31.