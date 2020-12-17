First responders are hard at work after snowstorm blankets Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- While many people were able to stay off the roads, first responders still had to face the elements to help those in an emergency.

"We were out and working as a team to get each other to our stations to be able to go out," said Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer for the New York State Police.

Luckily, NYSP had enough time to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

"There were a lot of resources that were moved around. We had some troopers stay a little later, we had some come in a little bit earlier," said Dembinska.

Using snowmobiles and other vehicles, State Police have been working around the clock to ensure drivers are safe on the roads.

"We were handing out water and MREs to some of the people who were stranded for hours," said Dembinska.

However, off the roads, residents stuck in their homes have some concerns. Robert Williams is a resident of the Sepp Group Apartments in Johnson City. According to Williams, he and fellow residents are unable to leave or even clear any snow.

"The majority of the people in our apartment complex, they're seniors. We have some that are disabled, some that would need medical attention if they got sick or hurt," said Williams.

Due to the parking lot of the complex being completely covered in snow, Williams is worried that one of his fellow residents could need medical attention, and no one will be able to help.

"The problem is, at this point, there's no accessibility to the building," said Williams.

With so much snow, it could be days before roads and parking lots are cleared. In the meantime, first responders like NYSP will be out to help anyone that needs it.