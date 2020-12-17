Greater Binghamton Sport Complex’s roof collapses

(WBNG) -- The roof of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex on Airport Road has collapsed following a winter storm that dropped record-breaking snow in the area.

A 12 News Photographer on scene reported the entire structure is gone.

The Chococnut Center Fire Department has responded, but is not on scene as of 4:31 p.m., according to Broome County Dispatch.

Dispatchers were unable to provide more information.

