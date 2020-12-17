Here’s how you can have fun this winter, even if there’s a pandemic

VESTAL (WBNG) -- One Lourdes Sports medicine Physician says even in a pandemic, there are still ways to have safe and fun activities in the winter months.

Utsav Hanspal says when participating in winter activities it depends on how many people are involved.

The most ideal thing to do is do solo things like racket sports or rock climbing.

Hanspal says if you have access to indoor spaces rock climbing would be an ideal winter activity.

“But as soon as you start getting into team sports the risk of transmission goes up, despite taking precautions like wearing masks,” Hanspal said.

Hanspal says even with the snowy weather people should still try to be active.

“It is New Year’s time so a lot of people make resolutions,” Hanspal said. “Maybe a resolution might be to do a home workout. To do a high intensity workout at home. Stay active. Stay healthy. That’s not just for your physical health but also your mental health.”