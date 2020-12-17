Johnson City declares State of Emergency due to snowstorm

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The village of Johnson City has declared a State of Emergency effective immediately due to the snowstorm.

According to a news release, the mayor's office says due to the state and county-wide travel bans in effect, the village has banned all travel on local roads.

They ask all residents who can move their cars off the streets to do so until the State of Emergency is lifted. The mayor's office says all vehicles that pose a safety issue will be towed.