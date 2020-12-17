New York State Police share incident reports from snowstorm

(WBNG) -- After the Southern Tier's most recent snowstorm dropped more than 40 inches of snow, New York State Police are sharing the incidents they responded to.

Below is a breakdown of calls NYSP was dispatched to during the storm:

Broome County:

10 property damage (no injuries)

17 disabled cars/cars blocking the roadway

2 assist citizen incidents

Tioga County:

3 property damage (no injuries)

1 minor injury accident

5 disabled vehicles

Tompkins County:

7 property damage (no injuries)

9 disabled vehicle complaints

Cortland County:

2 property damage (no injuries)

16 disabled vehicles

New York State Police says these numbers are approximate, and do not include multiple incidents of troopers helping stranded drivers with UTVs and snowmobiles.