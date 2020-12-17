New York State Police share incident reports from snowstorm
(WBNG) -- After the Southern Tier's most recent snowstorm dropped more than 40 inches of snow, New York State Police are sharing the incidents they responded to.
Below is a breakdown of calls NYSP was dispatched to during the storm:
Broome County:
- 10 property damage (no injuries)
- 17 disabled cars/cars blocking the roadway
- 2 assist citizen incidents
Tioga County:
- 3 property damage (no injuries)
- 1 minor injury accident
- 5 disabled vehicles
Tompkins County:
- 7 property damage (no injuries)
- 9 disabled vehicle complaints
Cortland County:
- 2 property damage (no injuries)
- 16 disabled vehicles
New York State Police says these numbers are approximate, and do not include multiple incidents of troopers helping stranded drivers with UTVs and snowmobiles.