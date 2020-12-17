Nigerian official: More than 300 abducted schoolboys freed

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — A government official says more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by gunmen in northwest Nigeria have been released. Katsina State Gov. Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement Thursday on Nigerian state TV, NTA. He said the 344 boarding school students were turned over to security officials and were being brought to the state capital, where they will get physical examinations before being reunited with their families. News of the release came shortly after a video was released by the jihadist rebels of Boko Haram that purportedly showed the abducted boys. The group claimed responsibility for the kidnappings. Masari did not disclose if the government paid any ransom.