Over 1,200 vaccine shots given in Pennsylvania; more coming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 1,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at 16 Pennsylvania hospitals so far. That’s according to the state health secretary. Dr. Rachel Levine said at a news briefing Thursday that no adverse health effects have been reported in the state among those who have gotten the shot so far. Dozens of other hospitals across the state are expected to get more than 96,000 vaccine doses by the end of the week. The state anticipates weekly shipments of the new Pfizer vaccine and a second vaccine from Moderna that is expected to win government approval. But Levine says the state doesn’t know how many doses it should expect from week to week.