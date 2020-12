BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- City of Binghamton Mayor Rich David declared a State of Emergency for the city due to the snowstorm.

Mayor David made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning, adding City Hall offices will be closed.

City of Binghamton is under a State of Emergency due to Winter Storm Gail.



City Hall offices are closed Thursday, with public safety and essential personnel still reporting.



Residents must stay off the roads to allow plow crews to clear snow.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency for Broome County Wednesday, in preparation for the storm. Garnar also declared a no unnecessary travel order.