The calm after the storm

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 11 (5-15). Winds light out of the north.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 29 (26-32). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 8 (3-10). Winds light.



SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 33. Low of 24.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few rain and snow showers 30%. High of 36. Low of 27.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 37. Low of 28.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible 20%. High of 38. Low of 22.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 28.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.High of 35.

After getting absolutely thumped with snow, we are going to have a nice quiet stretch of weather to clean up! Temperatures will be below average but this will actually be a good thing because it will keep the snow nice and fluffy instead of compacting it down. Coldest night will likely be Friday into Saturday as temperatures drop into the single digits.



The weekend is off to a quiet start until Sunday when we introduce the chance for a few rain and snow showers.



Temperature by the start of next week will be back into the 30s during the day but not warm enough to melt all of this snow.