The New Year is almost upon us! What’s your resolution?

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With the New Year almost here, it might be time to start thinking of your new year’s resolutions.

This vision could include your health and wellness but the main thing is to have an idea of your overall goal.

Break this goal down into small time frames that is a realist step to that overall goal.

Binghamton University Health and Wellness faculty member Sarah Thompson says when you start to do an evaluation of your goals it’s important to look at your strengths and weaknesses.

“Could be small steps such as a simple change with a lifestyle habit such as a sleep schedule,” Thompson said. “Maybe looking at productivity with work.”

Thompson also mentioned it’s important to focus these type of goals first instead of staying focused on long term goals.