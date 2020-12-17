Trask, Jones enjoy unlikely rises to Heisman contenders

It’s hard to imagine a much more meteoric rise to Heisman Trophy contender than that of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, until considering the season Florida’s Kyle Trask has had. Formerly three-star recruits with seemingly daunting paths to the starting jobs but five-star perseverance and smarts, now they’re perhaps the leading Heisman candidates heading into Saturday night’s showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game. It’s entirely possible the Heisman could come down to that game in Atlanta. Regardless, Trask and Jones are the kind of stories that bring respect from top-ranked Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, “guys that sort of come up the hard way.”