Trooper find man in car buried under 4 feet of snow

(WBNG) -- A New York State Police Officer rescued a man who was stranded in his car for 10 hours as record-breaking snow blanketed the area.

In a Facebook post, State Police say Sergeant Jason Cawley located the man on Route 17C in the town of Owego after he had been calling 911 for hours.

Police say Cawley found the man in his vehicle after digging through 4 feet of snow.

He was suffering from hypothermia and frost bite, they say, he had no working heat in his car because the serpentine belt was broken. He was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the trapped man had been plowed in by a truck.

The New York State Police Department credits Sgt. Cawley with saving the man's life.