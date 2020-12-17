Skip to Content

Verdict due in trial of French train attacker

PARIS (AP) — The verdict is due in the month-long trial of an Islamic State operative thwarted in his effort to attack a French train five years ago by a dramatic tackle from three American passengers. The prosecution has asked for life in prison for Ayoub El Khazzani, charged with attempted terrorist murder. The Moroccan-born El Khazzani, armed with an arsenal of weapons, claimed in court that he changed his mind about carrying out the attack. However he seriously wounded a French-American passenger who had grabbed his Kalashnikov before three friends from California knocked him unconscious. Three alleged accomplices were tried with El Khazzani. 

