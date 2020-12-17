‘We’ve been shoveling snow for many hours’ Village of Owego digs out from under 41 inches of snow

OWEGO (WBNG) -- For residents in the Village of Owego, this week's storm was one for the ages. Now, it's time to dig out.

Jim Strolin is an essential worker at Lourdes Hospital's Center for Mental Health, he says this was a big one, even for a native of the northeast.

"We've never seen something like this since I was a kid in Connecticut," he said.

As far as making it to Lourdes this morning, he says he realized this morning that wasn't going to be in the cards today.

"We shoveled until about 9:30, and I said I can't get in, there's just no way even If I get the cars out the street hasn't been plowed," he said.

That's because 41 inches of snow fell on the village. Village Mayor Mike Baratta says Village DPW crews were out all night trying to stay ahead of the snow but just couldn't keep up. He added that they had to break out heavier equipment than usual because the snow was just too much for the usual trucks. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says she anticipates a messy morning commute tomorrow too.

Meanwhile Heidi Ormeno was enjoying a snowy day with her family. She tackled the shoveling while her husband handled the snow blower, and her kids enjoyed a day in the snow.

"It's so tall I've been scooping a foot off so he can snow blow, our snow blower is shorter than the height of the snow," she said.

Down the street Elizabeth Chin said she had no issues with the heavy snowfall, even if it does mean a lot of work.

"It's been very busy we've been shoveling snow for many hours now," she said. "I think it's pretty cool I always want snow in the winter so I'm pretty happy about it, I don't think most people are though."

Rosie Cole-Hamilton was also out shoveling with her husband, coming from Scotland, this week's storm was a sight to behold.

"We don't get snow like this at all in Scotland, If we get an inch the whole country shuts down, so it's nothing like this," she said.

For many residents like Cole-Hamilton as well as Village and County road crews, the work may not be over after the day is done.

"To get my Beetle out, not that you can tell what that is, is going to take a while but we might not do that today, It's useless in the snow anyway," she added.