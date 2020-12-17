Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches

with localized higher amounts.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour

are possible. East to northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph, especially at higher elevations, may cause some

blowing snow and isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.

&&