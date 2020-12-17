Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches
with localized higher amounts.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour
are possible. East to northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph, especially at higher elevations, may cause some
blowing snow and isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.
&&