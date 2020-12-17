Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches.
* WHERE…Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions may impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&