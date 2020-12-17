Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches
with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango and Cortland counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour
are possible. East to northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph, especially at higher elevations, may cause some
blowing snow and isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&