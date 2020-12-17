Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches.
* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango and Cortland counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are
possible. East to northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph, especially at higher elevations, may cause some blowing
snow and isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
