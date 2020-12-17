Winter Storm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches.

* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango and Cortland counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour are

possible. East to northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph, especially at higher elevations, may cause some blowing

snow and isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

