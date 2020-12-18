Admissions changes aim to remedy segregation in NYC schools

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials is changing its admission system for hundreds of middle and high schools in one of its most significant steps in years to address racial segregation. Officials announced admissions changes Friday in the nation’s largest public school system. The coronavirus pandemic is also complicating the admissions process. The city suspended screening for public middle schools for 2021 admissions. Academic records, auditions and other assessments won’t be used, and students living in a district will be given priority. A lottery would be used when schools have more applicants than available seats. The system also will eliminate geographic priorities for high schools.