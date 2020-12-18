Nice day to continue digging out

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy during the morning hours. Increasing clouds during the afternoon. High of 33 (30-35). Winds light out of the south.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 22 (19-25). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers 40%. High of 35. Low of 28.



MONDAY: First Day of Winter. Mostly cloudy. High of 37. Low of 28.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow flurries possible 20%. High of 37. Low of 23.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 29.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few rain showers late 30%. High of 40. Low of 30.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain changing over to snow 30%. High of 28.

Its going to be another great night to sit by the fire as calm winds, and partly cloudy skies will allow for temperatures to drop into the single digits. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures rebound quite nicely back into the 30s.



Sunday introduces the chance for scattered snow snow showers during the morning. There will be dry time out there in the afternoon until more widespread light snow moves in during the evening. Nothing big to be concerned about but more of a nuisance of a dusting to an inch.



Towards the end of the 7-day forecast, we are keeping an eye on Christmas Eve into Christmas day as a area of low pressure could bring rain, wind, and maybe even some snow.