Broome County bus services to run regular service

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Transportation announced early Friday morning that all bus services will run its regular service.

The Broome County Department of Transportation says this includes fixed routes, BC Lift, BC Country, and the OFA minibus.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Thursday that the travel ban was lifted for residents at 4 p.m. However, it was replaced with a "no unnecessary travel" order.

Garnar said in a "no unnecessary travel" order, all travel is discouraged, but employees reporting to work may do so.

As of Thursday evening, Garnar said the State of Emergency that was put into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday remains.