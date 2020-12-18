Skip to Content

COVID-19 models plot dire scenarios for California hospitals

12:06 am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s dire view of California’s out-of-control surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths is based partly on projection models that he says are becoming alarmingly more accurate. Newsom was referring earlier this week to models that estimate the state’s hospitals could be overflowing with five times the current level of patients and an average of 400 people dying each day in a month. That estimate of hospitalizations is a kind of worst-case scenario if residents don’t change behaviors that can halt spread of COVID-19. The governor’s stay-home order aims to curb the infection, but it could take weeks to have an impact. 

Associated Press

