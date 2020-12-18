Egyptian court acquits men accused of abusing Coptic woman

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-owned news agency has reported that a criminal court acquitted three Muslim men accused of stripping naked an elderly Coptic Christian woman and parading her through the streets of a village in 2016. The court on Thursday handed down the verdict in the southern province of Minya where a Muslim mob attacked the 70-year-old woman four year ago, after rumors spread that her son was having an affair with a Muslim woman. Such relations are taboo in conservative Egypt. Christians make up almost 10% of Egypt’s population of more than 100 million and have long complained of discrimination in the predominantly Muslim country.