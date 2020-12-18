Facing crisis, LA’s Garcetti ends talk of Biden Cabinet post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has taken his name out of consideration for a possible post in the Biden administration. The two-term Democrat says the raging coronavirus crisis makes it impossible for him to consider leaving the city. Garcetti says Biden wanted him to come to Washington. But six weeks after Election Day, nominees for many of the prized administration jobs had been announced, and the mayor’s name hadn’t been called. Recent headlines couldn’t have been helping his chances. A former deputy mayor was indicted on corruption charges and a lawsuit alleges a former top staffer sexually harassed one of the mayor’s bodyguards.