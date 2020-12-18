Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are among a handful of NBA teams that look to have improved their roster during the offseason. The Suns made one of the boldest moves of the offseason when they added 10-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul in a trade with Oklahoma City. Paul gives the Suns another elite player to pair with a young core that includes guard Devin Booker and forward Deandre Ayton.. The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers also added several new pieces to their roster. Guard Dennis Schroder and forwards Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol are now part of the supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a two-game skid but see Monday night’s matchup with the struggling Cincinnati Bengals as a win they need to secure. Pittsburgh already has clinched its first playoff berth since 2017. A win over the Bengals would assure the Steelers of the AFC North title and at least one home playoff game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won their first 11 in a row but are suddenly struggling with an offensive line hit by multiple injuries and an ineffective running game. The Bengals have lost five straight.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles are both coming off big wins and meet in the desert with playoff aspirations. The Cardinals are led by second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and a defense that played very well in last week’s 26-7 win over the New York Giants. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will get his second career start for the Eagles. He helped his team to a 24-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints last weekend. Murray and Hurts were both star quarterbacks in college at Oklahoma before jumping to the NFL.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 21 points and 16 rebounds as Drexel narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 81-77. Camren Wynter had 14 points and seven assists for Drexel (4-2). T.J. Bickerstaff added 13 points. Ryan Daly had 30 points for the Hawks (0-3). Taylor Funk added 14 points and eight rebounds. Rahmir Moore had 12 points. Jack Forrest scored only six points despite heading into the contest as the Hawks’ second leading scorer at 17 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN will open its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox. The game will feature the last two American League MVPs, with the Angels’ Mike Trout facing reigning MVP and White Sox first baseman José Abreu at 8:30 p.m. ET. The following week will feature National League MVP Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have four appearances in the games that have been announced with the Yankees, Mets and Braves each on three times.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 23 points and tied her career best with five 3-pointers to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 103-41 victory over Temple. It was a much more satisfying showing than the last time the Gamecocks at home, when No. 4 North Carolina State ended their 29-game win streak. This time, Cooke helped South Carolina to a 7-0 run to break open a 14-14 game. The Gamecocks never looked back in moving to 6-0 all time over Temple, the last four wins coming with the Owls former coach Dawn Staley on the other side.