Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing an apparent spiritual ritual waving a burning substance in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team. After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, Irving got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Celtics. He scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 in the final preseason game for both teams.