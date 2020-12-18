Japan operator says human error caused Mauritius oil spill

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused an extensive oil spill off the coast of Mauritius says the accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles (3.2 kilometers) closer to shore than planned so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines says its investigation showed the accident was caused by human error, including inadequate nautical charts, navigation systems and risk awareness. The company said it will invest about $4.8 million to enhance safety measures. Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the oil spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.