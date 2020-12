(WBNG) - The Maine-Endwell Central School District will move to their full remote learning model for all students from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15.

In a post on Facebook the district said that the move to remote learning is due to the trend of COVID-19 cases rising after holiday gatherings.

They said it is a preemptive measure to keep students and staff safe following the holiday break.

In person instruction will resume on Jan. 19.